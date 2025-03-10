City manager attends first council meeting

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens From left: City clerk Bo Seagrist, councilors Andrew Wolverton, Carlos Alemán, Andy Gwaltney, Barry Smith, city attorney Michael Kendrick, councilor Nick Sims, city manager Glen Adams, councilors Jennifer Andress, John Hardin, Jody Brant and Jalete Nelms pose for a photo at Adams' first city council meeting as Homewood's city manager on March 10, 2025.

Glen Adams attended his first City Council meeting in his new role as city manager on Monday night.

Adams was hired as Homewood's new city manager on March 3 and began work on March 5. He has already met with several department heads and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce and has attended a few meetings.

During Monday's meeting, the council approved the following:

An amendment to a tax incentive agreement with Piggly Wiggly for its construction project. The agreement was originally passed in October 2022, but an amendment was needed to update dates and deadlines as the project has faces hurdles and not begun construction yet.

Authorizing the city manager to sign a contract through end of the fiscal year regarding cost savings and the benefits of the new Trane Chiller and Control Systems.

Set a public hearing for March 31 at 6 p.m. for the consideration of a resolution fixing the costs which it finds were reasonably incurred in the demolition of the structures at 1509 Beckham Drive and assessing the same against the property (Parcel ID No.. 29-00-12-4-009-011.000)

The following items were referred to committees: