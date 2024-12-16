City Council approves intergovernmental cooperative agreement with Mountain Brook for Brookwood Village development

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Homewood City Council on Monday passed a resolution to execute an intergovernmental cooperative agreement with Homewood for Brookwood Village development.

The agreement would require the cities to consider what is best for both communities in their decisions regarding redevelopment plans. Mountain Brook's counsel approved the resolution in a meeting on Dec. 9

Read the agreement document in the formal agenda packet from Mountain Brook's meeting, starting at page 37, here.

There are also two open board positions: an at-large Park Board seat and a Ward 3 seat on the Beautification Board, with application deadlines for both set as Jan. 13.

In other news from the meeting, the counsel held public hearings for consideration of sign variances at 202 State Farm Parkway (Fast Pace Health) and 817 Green Springs Highway, Suite 101 (Baba Java). An amended variance request by Fast Pace Health was passed with a 10-1 vote, and Baba Java's variance request was also approved 10-1.

They also held a hearing for consideration of an amended development plan for 169 West Oxmoor which centered on the proposed renovation of an existing two-story office building as the site for a planned, mixed-use development. The amendment was passed 11-0, proposing to further refine and modify some of the approved uses as a means to allow the owner greater flexibility in securing viable tenants, as well as removing a previously approved restaurant and related outdoor dining porch, and relocating an approved driveway entrance/exit off Oxmoor Road to an alternate on-site location.

They also voted to authorize the Mayor to sign a contract and pay appropriation to the West Homewood Neighborhood Association, which was a budgeted item. A public hearing was set for Jan. 13 regarding tax incentives at the Edge, and the council also approved the removal of two trees in the Right-of-Way at 305 Mecca Avenue.

The following items were also approved:

Request to authorize the Mayor to sign a contract with Huntress to increase cyber security. The contract will be payed with money already in the city's budget.

Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of Dec. 3-Dec. 16.

See the full agenda or watch the meeting recording at https://www.cityofhomewood.com/meetings.