City Council votes to extend curfew

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Solidarity Protest Members of the Birmingham community stood in solidarity during a peaceful protest honoring the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others at Kelly Ingram Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The city of Homewood’s updated curfew lasts from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and will be in effect until June 9.

The Council voted 7-2 at an emergency meeting June 4 to extend the curfew amid the civil unrest across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The June 4 vote is an extension of a curfew that was enacted June 1.

“There are some things going down in Birmingham today, and I think they will stay down there, but I can’t guarantee anything,” said Homewood Police Department Captain Ben Sutton. “This tool will help us if needed.”

Councilman John Hardin asked the mayor if there was an impending threat on the city. The mayor was not prepared to share what the city knew or where their sources came from, he said.

“But I will say this, I think that this city hired a very competent and thoughtful chief of police who has not asked for this lightly,” McBrayer said. “He understands the ramifications of it, but he also understands the oath that he took to protect the city of Homewood. It’s his request for us to do that.”

Although Sutton said the curfew helps the police department, other council members said the curfew might hurt the Homewood businesses who are open late at night. Many council members were in favor of pushing the start of curfew back to 9 p.m. — it previously started at 8 p.m.

“It allows folks to eat their dinner and get home before the curfew starts,” said Councilwoman Barry Smith. “It lets staff people at the restaurants get themselves home and also not cut their hours as much. So I am in favor of that, but I want to make sure our officers on the street have every possible advantage.”

The updated curfew ends at 4:30 a.m. in comparison to the previous curfew, which ended at 5 a.m. This is to help the gyms, said Councilman Andrew Wolverton.

“When their patrons aren’t feeling safe without getting to the gym until after five because that’s when the curfew ends, I think it’s a small adjustment that will make a big difference for them,” he said.

During the curfew hours, no person is allowed to hold or participate in demonstrations, marches or vigils on public property or public streets.

People also cannot travel on public roads during the curfew hours with the following exceptions: those in search of medical assistance, food or other necessary commodity; those traveling through Homewood from one city outside of Homewood to another city outside of Homewood; those returning to their home or work; or as necessary to comply with government orders.

The curfew does not apply to those essential to the preservation of public order, such as police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses and more.