City Council to discuss tax incentives, parking, and city manager at Jan. 13 meeting

The Homewood City Council is set to convene at 6:00 p.m. on Monday with a packed agenda covering a variety of municipal matters. The meeting will open with a proclamation recognizing Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month, followed by an invocation by Margaret Norman, Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Key items under consideration include a public hearing regarding tax incentives at The Edge development, proposed agreements for concrete testing and sidewalk installations, and upgrades to city finance roles. Additionally, the council will review requests for playground improvements at Saulter Road and the addition of parking spaces with tree wells at 2703 19th Place South.

The council will also discuss annexing property at 1749 Columbiana Road and appointing a City Manager, as part of Homewood's transition to a council-manager government structure.

Several resolutions for budget appropriations to community organizations, including the Birmingham Zoo, One Place, and Meals on Wheels, are slated for approval. Other topics include a construction agreement for a fire station addition and ratifying Synovus Bank as a city depository.

To view the full agenda and complete agenda packets, visit https://www.cityofhomewood.com/meetings.