City Council sends downtown zoning plan back to Planning Commission

The Homewood City Council voted unanimously Monday, Dec. 16, to send a controversial plan for the rezoning of downtown back to the Homewood Planning Commission.

According to Council President Peter Wright, the Planning Commission will hold another public hearing on the issue Feb. 4.

The City Council will then take it up again at a public hearing March 9.

Wright also announced that Placemakers LLC — the consulting firm that helped create the proposed new zoning — had recommended some additional changes to the plan after hearing recent public comments.

One of those changes is to recommend that no residential uses be allowed in the core downtown shopping area on 18th Street South between Oxmoor Road and 28th Avenue South and the stretch of 29th Avenue South between 18th Street South and 19th Street South.

All of the changes recommended by the consultant are posted at heartofhomewoodplan.com

To go directly to the new recommendations, click here

This story will be updated.