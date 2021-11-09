City Council sells portions of roads to developer

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Retail spaces at the Valley Mall on 28th Avenue South in Homewood.

The Homewood City Council on Nov. 8 voted to sell two portions of public streets to Mike Mouron, whose company owns the Valley Hotel, several 18th Street businesses and now Valley Mall.

Mouron purchased a portion of an unnamed alley between 1722 28th Avenue South and 1715 27th Court South, a roughly $35,000 purchase, and a portion of 27thTerrace South. The former land will be used for parking at the redeveloped property where Valley Mall now sits. Mouron plans to turn that space into a new Italian restaurant, Luca, along with another unnamed business. Mouron also said he would grant an easement on that property to The Dance Foundation so they can have access to the back of their building.

At 27th Terrace South, a roughly $154,000 purchase, Mouron is also looking to add parking, but discussion ensued about city access to the property for a future project. The council wanted to make sure Mouron would continue to allow the road to be used for vehicular traffic, which is mostly accessed by Rosedale residents, and he said he would. Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress noted an APPLE study for Central Avenue that would see parts of that road used to connect Central Park and Spring Park in Rosedale. The city still owns the right of way that is needed, City Attorney Mike Kendrick said. Mouron’s parking will not keep the city from creating pedestrian access connecting the parks, which Andress said would go along Griffin Creek.

Also at Griffin Creek, the council authorized a contract with Kimley Horn to create a stormwater master plan for the area. The $331,900 of federal funds will pay for a plan that will focus on the Griffin Creek area, which includes the area between Valley Road and Green Springs Highway, where most stormwater-related complaints come from.

The study will take inventory of existing structures and will also see the creation of an online dashboard of infrastructure so the city can monitor them, City Engineer Cale Smith previously said. It will also include a maintenance plan for the public works department, along with recommended updates to the city’s stormwater ordinance.

The city also has new landscaping and tree requirements, after the City Council voted unanimously to pass the new requirements.

Work on the project began several years ago in an effort to improve greenery around Homewood, and the major changes brought about by the requirements were the acceptable replacement trees when trees are removed.

Landscaping and tree requirements often come up in zoning issues, the council noted at the meeting, and commissions, councils and residents have worked together for several years to try and make sure the city protects its green space.

