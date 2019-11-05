Council welcomes new member, approves money for Green Springs revitalization

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Homewood City Council Nov. 4, 2019 Jim Hughey, Jefferson County Circuit Judge, swears John Hardin in as Homewood’s new Ward 5 city councilperson on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

The Homewood City Council on Monday swore in John Hardin as the new Ward 5 councilor. He fills the seat vacated by Peter Wright when Wright assumed the role of council president following the sudden resignation of Bruce Limbaugh on Oct. 4.

Hardin was one of four residents who applied for the open seat. Homewood Mayor Scott McBrayer said he and the council are happy to welcome him.

"We are excited for you and the opportunities,” McBrayer said. “What a great addition to our council, and we’re glad to have you serving with us.”

Hardin works for Shannon Waltchack Commercial Real Estate in Birmingham. He said his desire to serve Homewood was his main reason for applying for the open council seat.

“I feel like this is a fabulous city,” Hardin said. “I love Homewood. When the situation happened with Peter moving to president, it opened up an opportunity for me to serve our city.”

Also on Monday, the City Council approved a $2.25 million contract for the revitalization of Green Springs Highway. The money comes from the city’s remaining bond proceeds.

The city also is applying for a $250,000 Rebuild Alabama grant to aid in the revitalization and is set to receive $500,000 from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Homewood swapped its portion of Lakeshore Drive with ALDOT, while ALDOT gave Homewood the portion of Green Springs Highway in the city limit as of April 2019.

Ward 4 Councilor Barry Smith said Homewood’s section of Green Springs Highway is important to the city.

“We all know Green Springs is a vital commercial area in our city,” she said. “ It gives us a lot of freedom to make some pretty big improvements to an area of our city that has probably gone a little underserved. It can be a really major drawing point and a coming together point for our city.”

Smith said that allows the council to “green the area up” while improving the medians and lighting. Smith also said the council could add crosswalks in the future.

According to a newsletter from Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress, Homewood will look to add bike lanes and safer access for pedestrians.

The council also voted to change the traffic signs on Lancaster Road to address speeding issues. Ward 3 councilor Patrick McClusky said the changes would include lowering the speed limit to 20 miles per hour, adding the language “strictly enforced” on the signs and adding a second flashing speeding sign on the street.

The council also handled the following business: