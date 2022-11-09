City Council passes changes to tree ordinance

× Expand Staff photo. The Buffalo Rock plant can be seen through the trees at the end of Fairlane Drive in West Homewood.

The Homewood City Council in late September passed two amendments to the city’s tree ordinance.

One amendment removed a tree planting mandate for residents doing exterior renovations valued at less than $5,000, and another removed the tree planting mandate for interior renovations that cover less than 50% of the property’s space.

The council referred another recommended change to the tree ordinance back to its Planning and Development Committee for further discussion. One recommendation was to allow homeowners to pay $750 and plant just 25% of the trees they are required to plant. Councilman Andy Gwaltney said that idea did not protect the city's tree canopy and suggested the cost be raised to $1,500 and the percentage of trees to be planted be raised to 50% of the required amount.

The Homewood council also:

Rejected a $558,000 bid to build sidewalks on Delcris Drive and voted to split the project into phases, budgeting the first phase at $275,000

Agreed to pay $262,000 to CB&A Construction to build sidewalks on Mecca Avenue

Rejected a $1 million bid to replace a stormwater culvert on Huntington Road because it was well over budget

Rejected an initial bid for stormwater improvements on College Avenue and accepted a revised bid from Southeastern SealCoating for $754,000

Rejected an annexation request from a property owner at 314 Happy Lane due to concerns about maintenance and the ability for fire and garbage trucks to make it down the road. Councilmen Nick Sims and Carlos Aleman cast the lone votes in favor of the annexation.

Approved an amendment to the city’s post-construction stormwater management ordinance, which mandates that a professional engineer registered in the state of Alabama provide a letter ensuring that both stormwater and non-stormwater discharges will not have an “adverse effect or impact on adjacent properties, receiving waters or stormwater drainage systems.” That letter will be required for all commercial, manufacturing, institutional and multi-family developments, or for single family dwellings that increase impervious areas on the property, that require a building, demolition or land disturbance permit.

