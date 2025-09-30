Homewood delays vote on ordinance to address homelessness, prompting pushback

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Public Safety Committee Chair Andy Gwaltney speaks during the Sept. 29 Homewood City Council meeting after a proposed ordinance on encampments failed to receive unanimous consent. Gwaltney expressed disappointment, citing police and fire department input and urging action before the council’s Oct. 13 meeting.

It will take another two weeks before Homewood first responders have the tools in their toolbox to address homelessness in the city.

An ordinance to deal with encampments and related matters failed to receive unanimous consent from the City Council. Barring a change to the ordinance, the matter can be voted up or down during the council’s next meeting on October 13.

A chorus of boos rained down from the nearly full council chamber when Melanie Geer answered no on a roll call for unanimous consent.

Geer said later in Monday’s meeting that a government body can put too much pressure on itself to immediately bring a matter to a vote. She said she had heard from citizens who feared the council might be moving too fast.

Public Safety Committee Chairman Andy Gwaltney admitted to being disappointed that the matter wasn’t immediately put on the books. He cited input from Homewood Police and Fire departments and extensive research by City Attorney Mike Kendrick.

“My ultimate concern is addressing the concerns of our friends and neighbors,” Gwaltney said. “As you saw in the room tonight, we had a lot of folks that were wanting us to get passed they're very concerned.”

Gwaltney said he had received fewer than five emails suggesting that the ordinance be delayed. But they were far from the majority.

“Today, I received 100-plus emails in support of this,” he said. “No ordinance is ever going to be 100% perfect. That's the benefit of the process that we have. We can go back and revisit these things if we need to make changes in the future.

“The new council can decide if they want to make changes. They can engage with the public as well. Right now, my goal as the public safety chair was to ensure that I was giving the police their requested tools to get the job done.”

Kendrick, the city attorney, said he was only asked last Tuesday to draft the ordinance that was presented Monday. Mayor Alex Wyatt said it’s hard to draft an ordinance that addresses persons residing on public property or perhaps in their vehicle.

“This is an ordinance that achieves what we want to achieve,” he said, adding that it is modeled after ordinances from across the country. “We’re not going out on a limb here.”

Council President Walter Jones drew applause when he said residents didn’t want to have to wait 14 or more days before getting the ordinance on the books.

Gwaltney said the ordinance gives first responders a tool kit. He added that he trusts those first responders to practice discretion in deciding which tools are appropriate to use.

The council approved the first budget presented by City Manager Glen Adams. The $128.5 million budget calls for a 4.5% cost-of-living adjustment and continuation of annual bonuses for employees.

The budget allocates $27.3 million for schools and $21 million for capital projects, including Fire Station 2 design, the I-65/Lakeshore Diverging Diamond interchange and stormwater and creek wall projects across neighborhoods.

Wyatt said Adams presented a “more strategic” budget than has been considered in past years. This budget process was more inclusive, with department heads appreciating being involved throughout the process.

The mayor reminded council members that the system of council committees will go away when the new council is seated, resulting in a committee of the whole. He urged the council to avoid sending more matters to the established committees; at least four committee meetings are set for Oct. 6.

In other business, the council:

Dropped consideration of the property at 109 Hanover Road a public nuisance. Notable improvements had been made to the property.

Authorized the city manager to execute an agreement with Kimley-Horn for ATRIPP II design services.

Approved a contract with Birchfield Penuel Architects LLC for design services for the proposed Fire Station No. 2.

Agreed to enter an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County to receive reimbursement for the I-65/Lakeshore Diverging Diamond project.

OK’d the city’s 10-year agreement Lumos, a new fiber optic franchise.

Approved the installation of additional streetlights along South Lakeshore and West Trail parking lot.

Gave permission for a retaining wall to be erected in the right of way at 602 Warwick Road.

Set a 2-hour parking limit in the Edgewood shopping area along Oxmoor Road.

The mayor presented proclamations to outgoing council members Andrew Wolverton, Jody Brant, Dr. Carlos E. Alemán and Gwaltney. Proclamations will be presented at upcoming council meetings.

Wyatt also presented proclamations:

Declaring September as Gynecologic Awareness Month

Honoring Mi Pueblo Supermarket and the Rivera family as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.