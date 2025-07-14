Racism allegations and demands for reform take center stage at Council meeting

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

The Homewood City Council on Monday heard from Wayne "Taft" Harris Jr., who criticized the city's response to the police shooting of Jabari Peoples.

The council also held a public hearing on a proposed traffic-calming system on the west end of Oxmoor Road near Northmoor and Oakmoor drives.

An item regarding signing a lease with Dawson Memorial Baptist Church for use of their parking deck was carried over to the next meeting, and a date was set for a public hearing on the Jailhouse Steakhouse project.

Protester Alleges Racism, Urges Reform

Harris began the meeting with a clear message: "I do not come in peace," he said. "I come in protest. I don't have any pleasantries for you, but we do have purpose."

Harris went on to chastise those on the council who haven't publicly spoken out on the topic, saying they are complicit in the injustice of the situation.

"You are complicit every minute this family does not see the tapes," he said. "You are complicit every moment you protect a system instead of the people, you become a part of what is a cover up."

Harris then called for an economic boycott of downtown Homewood, stating groups would hold rallies, sit-ins, vigils and more until the body cam footage of the shooting was released.

Your commerce will feel our grief because we refuse to allow anyone to spend one more dollar in a city where black lives are expendable," he said. "We will not shop where we are shot. We will not dine where we are denied justice. We will not stroll past your boutiques while our brother's body lay cold in a Homewood Park, killed. This is not a threat. This is a multi tiered promise to the city of Homewood."

City officials have previously called for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who has taken over the investigation of the shooting, to allow Peoples' family to view the body cam footage, and Mayor Alex Wyatt released a statement Monday afternoon repeating that request.

As the Mayor of Homewood, I continue to urge the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to allow the family of Jabari Peoples to view the body camera footage from the June 23 shooting incident. Their request is completely understandable. Legally, we don’t have the authority to release the footage because ALEA has taken over the investigation and, under the law, it controls access to evidence because it is the custodian of the footage. We have made that distinction clear in our legal filings in Jefferson County Circuit Court. We know this is an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved and want objective results made available to the family and the public as quickly as possible." Alex Wyatt

Harris said there is a pattern of racism in the city, alleging that city employees have faced racial discrimination and that Black residents entering their homes at night have been harassed by white supremacists yelling “white power.” He said the city's own police officers have gone on-record to confirm the system is racist.

Several lawsuits alleging acts of discrimination and racism were filed against the city. Excluding the lawsuit initiated against the city by the family of Jabari Peoples, the latest was as recent as 2023.

"This is a crisis in the city of Homewood, and we call you to accountability. What we demand tonight is immediate, full public release of all things concerning Jabari peoples. We demand the name of the officers involved in the shooting, we demand a formal apology from the police chief, who the family has not heard from, and the mayor acknowledging systematic racism in the Homewood Police Department," Harris said. "We also demand a public commitment to reform an independent civilian review board, anti-racism training tied to funding and updated use of force policies. The consequences of not giving to our demand is three-tiered: continued protests and rallies, economic boycotts and total die-ins and sit-ins. Be clear, we are organized. We are not just Black Lives Matter. We are many groups whose leaders are represented here today. We will shut Homewood down for justice. This moment defines you. Do it."

Several councilors responded to the comments at the end of the meeting, echoing Wyatt's request for ALEA to show the Peoples family the body cam footage.

Councilor Nick Sims reiterated that request, but he also criticized the idea of an economic boycott of the city's small businesses.

"The statement about any type of economic boycott of our small businesses, I think, is — although I know there's a lot of people in pain around the situation, and we grieve with the family and the friends — I think directing that towards small businesses is really inappropriate. Because we have a lot of mom-and-pop businesses who [are] not, I think, someone who should be taking the blunt of this situation. I support the family seeing the video footage, but also, I think it's very important that people continue to support our small businesses. That is the heart of Homewood."

Oxmoor Road Traffic

Several Homewood residents spoke at the public hearing Monday night, advocating for the traffic calming measures on the west end of Oxmoor Road near Northmoor and Oakmoor drives. Residents were particularly concerned about the cut through traffic and speeding cars, especially around crosswalks in the area that children and families in the neighborhood frequently use.

"When I'm walking my children across the road, I have to walk out into the street tell the traffic to stop. I'm standing on a crosswalk next to the neon sign to get them to stop and pay attention," said Paul Wiget, a resident in the neighborhood. "Sometimes you have to put something in the way to get their attention, to get them to slow down."

The council voted to place speed bumps at two locations along the stretch of road to address the issue. The decision earned a round of applause by residents who attended the hearing.

"I recognize that this may, for a while, cause some congestion. And I recognize that the people who don't live on that stretch of street or use that stretch of street in their daily lives to say they only use it for accessing the sports complex, right," Wiget said. "They may not care for it that much, but I would ask those people, how would they feel if somebody went blasting by their children at a crosswalk at 45 miles an hour, even 35 miles an hour without recognizing that they're standing there at the crosswalk? Imagine holding your kid's hand at a crosswalk and someone goes blasting by 35 miles an hour. Okay, it doesn't have to be that fast in order for it to be very scary when you're holding the hand of a six year old.

Dawson Church Lease

As for parking in Edgewood, the city originally planned to pursue construction of 29 parking spaces along Oxmoor Road to address parking issues in the area, but the church agreed to allow the city to lease its parking deck for public use Monday through Saturday, from 7:00am to 9:00pm. This would provide 325 additional parking spaces on the second, third and fourth floors of the deck, located just steps from the Edgewood business district. Sundays would remain reserved exclusively for church use.

In exchange, the city will carry insurance on the deck during public access hours, be responsible for general upkeep and any damages during its use and plans to work with Dawson on signage to clearly mark public hours and access information.

Jailhouse Steakhouse Public Hearing Date

The public hearing regarding the Jailhouse Steakhouse project was set for Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. The hearing will cover property owner Mike Mouron's request to rezone the western portion of the property to facilitate the development of a 4,500 sq. ft., single-story restaurant. The remaining space on the site of Homewood's former police station would become a public park.

Other items approved by the council include:

26.04.25 Request for consideration of BMSS Audit Brief

11.06.25 Request permission for City Manager to sign a contract with Gossett Construction for stormwater infrastructure projects

12.06.25 Request to approve change order for additional services from Hixson Consulting related to the City Hall and parking garage restoration project

13.06.25 Request to declare the following vehicles surplus: 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe (VIN#1GNLCDEC3GR127496); 2015 International 7300 (VIN #3HAZZMMR4GL211109); 2000 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD, (VIN #2GTEK19T6Y1229415) and declare miscellaneous Fire Department equipment surplus

14.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to sign contract with Ooma Inc.

15.06.25 Request for consideration for City Manager to renew contract with Huntress

16.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to sign a 12-month agreement with Dataprise for the purposes of Managed Mobility Services

17.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to enter a 12-month agreement with Dataprise for the purposes of Mobile Device Management (MDM) SupportServices

18.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to enter an agreement with Eaton Corporation for the annual servicing and maintenance of the battery backup unit that supports the datacenter at City Hall

22.06.25 Request for consideration to pay invoice from Cobbs Allen for premium adjustment notice

23.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to be permitted to sign the copier renewal lease with Dex Imaging, previously Ameritek

19.06.25 Request to authorize the placement of a public fire hydrant at the corner of Oxmoor Road and Cook Street

20.06.25 Request permission to execute an amendment to a Through Road Agreement with Jefferson County

12.07.25 Request to amend budget

13.07.25 Request for consideration of Business License refund request from Daxko

14.07.25 Request for City Manager to sign contract with Homewood Theatre and pay budgeted appropriation

15.07.25 Request for the City Manager to sign Trane Service Agreement for City Hall Chiller

16.07.25 Adoption of Ordinance Re. Appointment of Election Officers

17.07.25 Request for consideration of approval of vouchers for period of June 24, 2025, through July 14, 2025

