City Council honors Patrick McClusky in last meeting as mayor before retirement

Mayor Patrick McClusky, middle, was honored with a proclamation at his last City Council meeting in the role on Oct. 28, 2024.

Homewood City Council honored Mayor Patrick McClusky with a proclamation on Monday at his final council meeting in the role before his retirement on Friday.

Council president Alex Wyatt surprised McClusky with the proclamation towards the end of the meeting, reading off the following statement:

"Whereas Patrick McClusky began his career in city government in 2008 when he was elected to represent ward three as a council member and served as chairperson for the Public Works Committee and liaison for the Parks and Recreation board. And whereas Patrick McClusky was elected mayor of Homewood in 2020 and is thankful to serve his hometown. He says he served because he cares about this community and the future of the city, as being an elected official requires patience, a willingness to continue to do good and resilience to adversity. And whereas Mayor Patrick McClusky has seen Parks and Recreation projects, transportation projects and garbage and trash projects come to fruition, he also guided a citizen driven process that changed the city's form of government and created a city manager position. And whereas Mayor Patrick McClusky has admirably guided the city as both a city council member and Mayor for more than 16 years in the city of Homewood owes him a debt of gratitude. And whereas Patrick, Mayor Patrick McClusky announced on August 26 2024 that he would be retiring from public office effective November 1, 2024 and is being honored by friends, council members and employees who are deeply appreciative of his friendship and his contributions to the city during the years. And whereas Mayor Patrick McCluskey plans to spend quality time with his family and continue working with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Now therefore I Alex Wyatt, president of the City Council of the City of Homewood, Alabama, do hereby express my sincere appreciation and thanks to Mayor Patrick McClusky for his contributions to the city and highly commend him for the manner in which he carried out his responsibilities as a member of the city's staff."

Watch Monday's entire council meeting below.