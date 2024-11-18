City Council fills Ward 3 seat

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Homewood City Council on Monday unanimously voted to appoint Jody Brant to the vacant Ward 3 seat.

Brant, Vice President and a mortgage loan officer at First Lenders Mortgage Corporation, applied for the position on Nov. 7 and was interviewed by the council last week. He comes into the role following Walter Jones' move to council president after Alex Wyatt became mayor on Nov. 1 since Patrick McClusky retired. Jones served in the Ward 3 seat 2 for over 26 years.

Brant graduated form Homewood High School in 1988 before earning an undergraduate degree in real estate finance from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1994. He is also a member and president of the Homewood Parks and Recreation board, the Homewood Soccer Club board and is a member of the Homewood City Schools Foundation, according to his resume.

In other news from the meeting, the council proclaimed Monday as Arbor Day for the city and recognized Homewood's seventh year as a Tree City USA. The council also approved several resolutions, including setting the bid date for a $396,158 expansion project of Fire Station 3, a $649,019 bid for 13 police Tahoes, and a $675,000 contract with Regional Paramedic Services. They also set a public hearing for Dec. 16 on a development plan at 169 West Oxmoor and approved a tiered year-end bonus structure for city employees, contingent upon the city completing the fiscal year 2023-24 budget with a general funds surplus.

To view the meeting agenda, visit https://bit.ly/3CtUMZe.

Watch the full meeting below: