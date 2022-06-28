City Council approves West Homewood entertainment district, changes to firefighter schedule

× Expand Homewood City Hall

West Homewood is now the city of Homewood’s second entertainment district, following the unanimous approval to create the district by the Homewood City Council at the June 27 meeting.

Following public feedback that was both for and against the move, council members said they felt the entertainment district, which allows patrons to purchase and carry alcohol within the district, was beneficial to the city.

“This is something worth trying to increase and support the business community we have there, to increase the momentum we have there,” said Ward 2 Councilor Carlos Aleman.

Erik Henninger, member of the West Homewood Neighborhood Association, supported the decision, saying it would help the neighborhood in the future.

West Homewood resident Mario Neavez also supported the entertainment district.

“I love West Homewood,” Neavez said. “I love that I can do everything I want there. … This entertainment district will be a ‘game changer’ in a positive manner. The businesses in West Homewood right now are doing a great job, but I think they need that extra ability to go even further.”

Neavez said the ability for alcohol to be consumed outside the walls of a restaurant will also allow for more events, like live music, which will attract both residents and visitors.

Scott Ledbetter with the West Homewood Farmer’s Market opposed the district, saying he was concerned about how rules would be enforced, especially on park property and neighboring church property, which does not allow alcohol.

Council President Alex Wyatt said everything that is currently illegal would still be illegal.

Ledbetter said he was concerned about the impact on the farmer’s market, which is intended to be a “community event.”

Several other residents spoke both for and against the move, while Chad Stogner, who does not live in West Homewood, criticized what he said were “conflicts of interest” on the council. Council members told Stogner to stop “leveling accusations” while he spoke. While both Ward 2 councilors, Aleman and Andrew Wolverton, are two of 17 families with stakes in the Neighbors Ice Cream shop, and Ward 5 councilor John Hardin works for Shannon Waltchack, which owns various properties throughout Homewood, all three said they checked with the state Ethics Commission, which said they did not have a conflict of interest on the issue.

“It’s a complete fallacy that there’s any conflict of interest,” Aleman said.

Stogner said the city should not “be promoting unhealthy relationships with alcohol.”

The hours of the district are: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

In other news, the council took a step to try and improve retention and recruitment of firefighters by approving the move to a “Kelly cycle.” In that cycle, firefighters work one 24-hour shift, have one day off, followed by another 24-hour shift, another day off and then one last 24-hour shift. The last shift is followed by four days off. Every 13th shift, a firefighter gets a “Kelly Day,” an unpaid day off that helps control overtime. It gives firefighters four more days off during the year and changes the length of the pay period

The change was one of several requested by the Homewood Firefighters Association.

The council also authorized the submission of an application for a Transportation Alternative Program grant from the Alabama Department of Transportation or, if they do not grant the funds, the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham.

City Engineer Cale Smith told the public works committee in late June that the grant would fund a roughly $1 million project to extend bike lanes and sidewalks along Central Avenue adjacent to Griffin Creek. The city would be responsible for about $200,000 of that project.

Portions of Central Avenue, from 27th Court South to 27th Avenue South, would become a one-way to make room for the changes, Smith said. The sidewalks would begin in front of Iron Tribe Fitness before stretching north behind Harbison Lock and Key and running along the creek.

The project was first discussed in 2018, preceding a 2019 APPLE study for the section that extended north to Nilipour Rugs and connecting to 18th Street, Smith said. The grant can be funded either by the Alabama Department of Transportation or the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham. The project can be done in phases, meaning the city does not have to pay the whole amount now.

The sidewalks would connect Spring Park to Central Park, Smith said. Jefferson County has already hired engineers for a project they are doing in the area. That project, funded by a grant the county awarded the city last year, will bring sidewalks from Spring Park to 18th Street.

The council also approved funding for creek wall repairs behind East Glenwood Drive and stormwater repairs on Berry Road. The creek wall repairs will cost about $14,000 while the stormwater repairs will cost about $35,000.

The council also declared 3016 Firefighter Lane a public nuisance due to a violation of ordinances outlawing litter on private property, unenclosed and open storage and excessive growth. Council members and a neighbor said only a small amount of weed eating had been done at the property since the first notice went out May 25. Pictures show uncut grass, trash on the front porch, weeds and more.

In other business, the council:

Carried over a request to set a public hearing for the vacation of right of way of 16th Street adjacent to 2901 Central Avenue

Carried over a request to consider adding mile markers, signage and statue for the Lakeshore Trail

Approved a front yard fence variance at 117 East Glenwood Drive

Approved sign variances at 2901 Central Avenue

Carried over the possible annexation of 314 Happy Lane into the city to its Sept. 12 public hearing

Authorized Mayor Patrick McClusky to join the BuyBoard national purchasing cooperative

Set a public hearing for Aug. 8 to discuss amending the city’s zoning ordinance to include the fence ordinance

Authorized McClusky to pay the budgeted amount of $2,500 to the Prescott House

Approved vouchers

Carried over a request to rezone 2738 18th Street South from central business district to retail shopping district due to the planned impact of the city’s addition of sidewalks and other improvements to that area. The public hearing for the matter is set for July 11.

Set a July 11 public hearing to consider declaring the property at 701 Grove Street a public nuisance

Set a July 11 public hearing to consider declaring the property at 55 Bagby Drive a public nuisance

Set a July 11 public hearing to consider declaring the property at 65 Bagby Drive a public nuisance

Set a July 25 public hearing to consider declaring the property at 464 Cornelius Drive a public nuisance

Set a July 25 public hearing to discuss the possible condemnation of the dwelling structure at 2900 16th Place South

Set a July 25 public hearing to consider the condemnation of the dwelling structure at 137 West Glenwood Drive