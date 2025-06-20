Public Hearing on Samford Bulldog District set for Monday council meeting

A Public Hearing will be held on Monday during the City Council meeting to discuss Samford University's proposed Bulldog District.

The Bulldog District would include two new residential "villages" on the southwestern portion of campus. The villages would together contain three student residential halls designed to address the university's enrollment growth.

Samford requested height variances for all three — Stadium Village, West Village East and West.

On June 5, the Board of Zoning Adjustments approved one variance (Stadium Village) and denied the others.

Other items on Monday's council agenda include:

CONSENT AGENDA

44.04.25 Request for consultation for Creekside infrastructure development – Alex Wyatt, Mayor (Carried Over 6/225). Action Taken: The Finance Committee voted 5-0 to recommend dropping this item. The motion was made by Councilor Carlos Alemán and seconded by Councilor Andy Gwaltney.

OLD BUSINESS AGENDA

18.05.25 Bid Date set for July 8, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. for US 31 Tunnel Improvements – Cale Smith

01.05.25 Bid Date held on June 10, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. for the Homewood Library Interior Finishes Phase 3 – Cale Smith, PE / Judith Wright

01.06.25 Request to approve demolition contract for city-owned structure at 185 Oxmoor Road – Wyatt Pugh, Building Official

02.06.25 Request for City Manager to sign contract with Alabama Power to install 3 flock cameras at Park locations – John Self, Police Dept / J.J. Bischoff, Chief of Staff

03.06.25 Request permission for City Manager to sign a contract with the RPCGB to provide HUD Grant Management services – Cale Smith, PE

04.06.25 Request to accept Library Services and Technology Act Grant – Judith Wright, Library Director

35.04.25 Public Hearing set for July 14, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. to consider installation of traffic calming system on the western end of Oxmoor Road near Northmoor Drive and Oakmoor Drive – Councilors Wolverton and Alemán

05.06.25 Request permission to install a storm water diversion device at the round-a-about at East Hawthorne and Linwood – Cale Smith, PE / Glen Adams

06.06.25 Request permission to make improvements to the City’s right-of-way in the alley behind 306 Devon – Twin Construction / Cale Smith, PE

07.06.25 Request permission to work in the City’s right-of-way behind 1520 and 1522 Roseland to install a sump pump outlet line to Griffin Brook Creek – Roger White / Cale Smith, PE

10.06.25 Request for consideration for permission to work on the right of way on the sidewalk in front of Track Shack – Jason Bickell, Lewis Communications / Councilor Barry Smith

COMMITTEE REFERRAL AGENDA

11.06.25 Request permission for City Manager to sign a contract with Gossett Construction for stormwater infrastructure projects – Cale Smith, PE – Finance Committee

12.06.25 Request to approve change order for additional services from Hixson Consulting related to the City Hall and parking garage restoration project – Wyatt Pugh, Building Official – Finance Committee

13.06.25 Request to declare the following vehicles surplus: 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe (VIN #1GNLCDEC3GR127496); 2015 International 7300 (VIN # 3HAZZMMR4GL211109); 2000 GMC SIERRA 1500 4WD, (VIN # 2GTEK19T6Y1229415) and declare miscellaneous Fire Department equipment surplus. – Blake Graves, Fleet Maintenance Director – Finance Committee, – Chief Brandon Broadhead, Fire Department – Finance Committee

14.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to sign contract with Ooma Inc.—Brandon Sims, IT Director, Finance Committee

15.06.25 Request for consideration for City Manager to renew contract with Huntress.—Brandon Sims, IT Director, Finance Committee

16.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to sign a 12-month agreement with Dataprise for the purposes of Managed Mobility Services .— Brandon Sims, IT Director, Finance Committee

17.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to enter a 12-month agreement with Dataprise for the purposes of Mobile Device Management (MDM) Support Services.— Brandon Sims, IT Director, Finance Committee

18.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to enter an agreement with Eaton Corporation for the annual servicing and maintenance of the battery backup unit that supports the datacenter at City Hall.— Brandon Sims, IT Director, Finance Committee

23.06.25 Request for consideration for the City Manager to be permitted to sign the copier renewal lease with Dex Imaging, previously Ameritek – Brandon Sims IT Director, Finance Committee

22.06.25 Request for consideration to pay invoice from Cobbs Allen for premium adjustment notice. – Glen T. Adams, City Manager – Finance Committee.

24.06.25 Request for consideration to authorize the City Manager to enter into a lease agreement with Dawson Memorial Baptist Church for the use of the parking deck on Oxmoor Rd. – Glen T. Adams, City Manager – Finance Committee.

19.06.25 Request to authorize the placement of a public fire hydrant at the corner of Oxmoor Road and Cook Street – Chief Brandon Broadhead, Fire Department – Public Safety Committee

20.06.25 Request permission to execute an amendment to a Through Road Agreement with Jefferson County – Cale Smith, PE – Public Works Committee

OTHER NEW BUSINESS