Homewood council scheduled to vote on $128.5M budget on Monday

The Homewood City Council will meet Monday, Sept. 29 for a packed agenda headlined by the presentation and scheduled vote on the city’s $128.5 million 2025-26 budget.

The meeting represents the culmination of weeks of departmental hearings and committee work on City Manager Glen Adams’ first proposed budget. Council is scheduled to consider adoption of the spending plan, which includes employee raises, capital improvements and school support, setting the course for the new administration that takes office in November.

Final budget vote

The $128.5 million budget calls for a 4.5% cost-of-living adjustment and continuation of annual bonuses for employees. It allocates $27.3 million for schools and $21 million for capital projects, including Fire Station 2 design, the I-65/Lakeshore Diverging Diamond interchange and stormwater and creek wall projects across neighborhoods.

Old business items

In addition to the budget, council will consider:

A contract with Birchfield Penuel Architects for Fire Station 2 design.

An agreement with Jefferson County for reimbursement on the Diverging Diamond interchange.

Setting a bid date of Oct. 2 for the Shades Creek Greenway pavilion.

A fiber optic franchise agreement with Lumos.

An ordinance updating encampment regulations.

Street lighting additions on South Lakeshore and at the West Trail Parking Lot.

A one-year IT security contract with Mimecast for email protection.

A retaining wall request at 602 Warwick Road.

Committee referrals

The agenda also refers several items to council committees, including:

Library Phase IV renovation (bid date Oct. 30).

Central Avenue multi-modal facility (bid date Oct. 30).

SoHo Plaza event agreement.

Fiscal policy update.

City Manager contract and budget authorities.

Wingate Circle parking restrictions.

Brookwood Village road closure through April 2027 for Andrews Sports Medicine construction.

Other business

Other items include consideration of a two-hour parking limit in Edgewood and approval of vouchers for Sept. 16-29. Proclamations and councilor announcements are also scheduled.