City council set to meet Monday

Homewood's City Council will meet Monday, with a pre-council meeting set for 5 p.m. and the council meeting at 6 p.m.

The agenda for the pre-council meeting can be found at this link, and the council meeting agenda can be found at this link.

Among items on the meeting agenda:

Request for consideration of restricting on-street parking along the eastern side of Linden Avenue from the limits of Reese Street to Oxmoor Road.

The Homewood Star will have coverage of the meetings online the following day.