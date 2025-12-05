City council set to meet Monday

Homewood's City Council will meet Monday, with a pre-council meeting set for 5 p.m. and the council meeting at 6 p.m.

The agenda for the pre-council meeting can be found at this link, and the council meeting agenda can be found at this link.

Among items on the meeting agenda:

Request to set a Public Hearing for consideration to approve an Amended Development Plan for the proposed Homewood Community Church to permit the construction of a new, two-story building, comprising a total of 30,797 sq. ft., as well as associated parking, landscaping, and other site improvements.

Request to set a Public Hearing for consideration to approve an Amended Development Plan for Brookdale University Park to permit the proposed construction of a pickleball court on the south (rear) side of Brookdale Senior Living Facility on the site of an existing paved parking area.

The Homewood Star will have coverage of the meetings online the following day.