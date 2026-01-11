First city council meeting of 2026 set for Monday

Homewood's City Council will meet Monday, with a pre-council meeting set for 5 p.m. and the council meeting at 6 p.m.

The agenda for the pre-council meeting can be found at this link, and the council meeting agenda can be found at this link.

Among items on the meeting agenda:

Request for consideration of restricting on-street parking along the eastern side of Linden Avenue from the limits of Reese Street to Oxmoor Road.

Request to approve budget amendments for FY 26.

Request for consideration of a Resolution Establishing Procedures for City Manager Candidate Interviews.

The Homewood Star will have coverage of the meetings online the following day.