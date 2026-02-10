Council approves fleet management study

1 of 2
Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
Homewood City Manager Cale Smith at the council meeting Feb. 9, 2026. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr.
2 of 2
Photo captured from Google
The crosswalk at Greenway Trail and Old Montgomery Hwy. Photo captured from Google.
The Homewood City Council adjusted its budget to commission a fleet management study during its meeting Monday night.
In making the motion to approve the $44,250 outlay, Nick Sims thanked acting City Manager Cale Smith and Sam Gaston, the special assistant to the city manager, for presenting the item.
The study by Mercury Associates will “review our fleet, not only our current inventory but what we may need in the future,” Sims said. “This is something we talked about quite a bit last term. This is a really great step forward in regards to looking at our budget considerations.”
Speaking prior to the meeting, Smith said analysis like this is what a city manager must do.
“That's their job, to look at the organization and how we can make it more effective and efficient,” he said. “There's nobody that's had that job before. It's the new job. It makes sense for the city manager to look at the organization as a whole and how we can be more efficient and effective. It's studies like these where we have over 300 rolling stock out there. Do we need that many?”
The acting city manager, who applied for the permanent job, said the study will last three to six months. “But in three months, we'll have a preliminary report that will help us budget next year,” he said.
In other action, the council:
- Granted permission for the Miss Alabama Organization to use the council chambers for its annual meeting.
- Gave permission for a tent to be placed in the city right of way in front of Trak Shak from Feb. 19-23.
- Declared a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe PPV as surplus.
- Approved an amended development plan for the proposed Homewood Community Church to permit the construction of a new, two-story building of 30,797 square feet as well as associated parking, landscaping and other site improvements.
- Approved an amended development plan for Brookdale University park to permit the proposed construction of a pickleball court on the rear side of the Brookdale Senior Living Facility where there is currently a paved parking area.
- Approved the application for a $244,797.33 fiscal 2026 Rebuild Alabama Act Annual Grant.
- Approved the installation of a streetlight on an existing pole in front of 823 Cobb Street and behind Hall-Kent Elementary School.
- Approved the installation of a streetlight at the crosswalk at Greenway Trail and Old Montgomery Highway.
- Approved vouchers for the period of Jan. 27 through Feb. 9.