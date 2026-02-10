Council approves fleet management study

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood City Manager Cale Smith at the council meeting Feb. 9, 2026. Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo captured from Google The crosswalk at Greenway Trail and Old Montgomery Hwy. Photo captured from Google. Prev Next

The Homewood City Council adjusted its budget to commission a fleet management study during its meeting Monday night.

In making the motion to approve the $44,250 outlay, Nick Sims thanked acting City Manager Cale Smith and Sam Gaston, the special assistant to the city manager, for presenting the item.

The study by Mercury Associates will “review our fleet, not only our current inventory but what we may need in the future,” Sims said. “This is something we talked about quite a bit last term. This is a really great step forward in regards to looking at our budget considerations.”

Speaking prior to the meeting, Smith said analysis like this is what a city manager must do.

“That's their job, to look at the organization and how we can make it more effective and efficient,” he said. “There's nobody that's had that job before. It's the new job. It makes sense for the city manager to look at the organization as a whole and how we can be more efficient and effective. It's studies like these where we have over 300 rolling stock out there. Do we need that many?”

The acting city manager, who applied for the permanent job, said the study will last three to six months. “But in three months, we'll have a preliminary report that will help us budget next year,” he said.

In other action, the council: