City Bowls opens new location in Edgewood

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens City Bowls opened their Homewood location in April 2025.

Popular Birmingham-based eatery City Bowls has opened its new location in the heart of Edgewood, taking over the former Honest Coffee space on Oxmoor Road. The fast-growing brand, known for its fresh, health-focused açaí bowls and smoothies, celebrated its grand opening in late April.

Founded by Cory Dill, City Bowls started as a food truck in 2016 before launching its first brick-and-mortar location in Vestavia Hills in 2017. The Edgewood spot marks the eighth storefront for the business, with continued growth planned — including a new store in Huntsville set to open later this year.

Although the Edgewood location occupies the former Honest Coffee space, Dill clarified that this is not a partnership or joint venture. “We came in and just kind of took it over as City Bowls and made the transition that way,” he said. However, City Bowls has kept a few local favorite coffee items on the menu to serve longtime patrons.

In addition to its signature açaí bowls, City Bowls Edgewood offers breakfast sandwiches, toast options and fresh-made items crafted with their tagline in mind: “Eat good. Feel good.” Everything on the menu is made-to-order with fresh ingredients — nothing frozen.

“We're looking forward to being in the Homewood and Edgewood community, and serving the Homewood people and bringing a fresh, healthy lifestyle to the neighborhood,” Dill said.

For more on City Bowls and their menu, visit thecitybowls.com.