City approves ALDOT agreements for Shades Creek Parkway, pedestrian bridge

Rendering courtesy of the city of Homewood The Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham presented three options for increasing pedestrian access across the Hollywood Boulevard bridge, including creating a separate walking bridge on the north side of the existing road, shown here.

The Homewood City Council approved two agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation at last night's meeting, meaning work can move forward on the crosswalk on Shades Creek Parkway and the Hollywood pedestrian bridge.

The agreements set the terms for maintenance in the right-of-way for Shades Creek Parkway, where the crosswalk will be built near the Marriott Hotel, and for resurfacing streets as part of the pedestrian bridge construction.

The funding agreement with ALDOT for resurfacing will transfer $100,000 to the city, Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress said. Other funding for the project from Homewood, Mountain Brook and state legislators has already been secured.

The maintenance agreement for Shades Creek Parkway means that project is now ready to move forward, said Greg Cobb from the Building, Engineering and Zoning Department.

Also at the meeting, the council approved stop sign additions at the crosswalk at West Homewood Park, on Fairfax Drive at Manchester Lane and on Lakewood Drive at Woodbine Drive. The vote for the Lakewood stop sign was 7-3, with Ward 1 Councilor Andy Gwaltney and Ward 4 Councilors Barry Smith and Alex Wyatt voting no, and Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames absent.

The council had first decided earlier in March to take the existing stop sign off of Woodbine Drive and put it on Lakewood, but they then received substantial negative feedback from residents with safety concerns. Several homeowners came before the council last night to request making the intersection a three-way stop due to car speed and sight distance on Woodbine Drive.

The approved resolution will keep the existing stop sign and add one on Lakewood. However, Andress clarified before supporting it that the council could still consider adding a third stop sign on the eastbound side of Woodbine in the future.

The council also: