City approves ALDOT agreements for Shades Creek Parkway, pedestrian bridge

Rendering courtesy of the city of Homewood
The Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham presented three options for increasing pedestrian access across the Hollywood Boulevard bridge, including creating a separate walking bridge on the north side of the existing road, shown here.
The Homewood City Council approved two agreements with the Alabama Department of Transportation at last night's meeting, meaning work can move forward on the crosswalk on Shades Creek Parkway and the Hollywood pedestrian bridge.
The agreements set the terms for maintenance in the right-of-way for Shades Creek Parkway, where the crosswalk will be built near the Marriott Hotel, and for resurfacing streets as part of the pedestrian bridge construction.
The funding agreement with ALDOT for resurfacing will transfer $100,000 to the city, Ward 5 Councilor Jennifer Andress said. Other funding for the project from Homewood, Mountain Brook and state legislators has already been secured.
The maintenance agreement for Shades Creek Parkway means that project is now ready to move forward, said Greg Cobb from the Building, Engineering and Zoning Department.
Also at the meeting, the council approved stop sign additions at the crosswalk at West Homewood Park, on Fairfax Drive at Manchester Lane and on Lakewood Drive at Woodbine Drive. The vote for the Lakewood stop sign was 7-3, with Ward 1 Councilor Andy Gwaltney and Ward 4 Councilors Barry Smith and Alex Wyatt voting no, and Ward 1 Councilor Britt Thames absent.
The council had first decided earlier in March to take the existing stop sign off of Woodbine Drive and put it on Lakewood, but they then received substantial negative feedback from residents with safety concerns. Several homeowners came before the council last night to request making the intersection a three-way stop due to car speed and sight distance on Woodbine Drive.
The approved resolution will keep the existing stop sign and add one on Lakewood. However, Andress clarified before supporting it that the council could still consider adding a third stop sign on the eastbound side of Woodbine in the future.
The council also:
- Approved the placement of fencing in the city right-of-way and sidewalks around the hotel under construction at the corner of 18th Street South and 28th Avenue South.
- Carried over a request to relocate two handicap parking spaces on Peerless Avenue to be farther from the traffic loop at Oxmoor Road, as they were interfering with traffic flow.
- Approved a brewing license for Grocery Brewpub, which is taking over the Red Hills Brewing space at 2823 Central Ave. Suite 107. The company has also requested a sign variance, which will be discussed at an April 8 public hearing.
- Set an April 8 public hearing for an amended development plan at 2762 BM Montgomery St. The owner, Tim Coker, said the existing two-story building will be relocated off of the property to make room for a two-story mixed-use building with a 3,000-square-foot footprint. It will have office and studio space on the lower level and apartments on the top floor, with basement level parking. Coker said the building will be about 23 feet tall and current tenants Studio by the Tracks and Biscuit Leather will return to the building.
- Denied a request to work in the city right-of-way at 1505 Ridge Road to build a new landing, retaining wall and steps. Council members were concerned about the impact on neighbors' ability to access their driveway.
- Dropped a request to purchase the alley adjacent to 405 Cliff Place.
- Approved participation in the Wyland Foundation's National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation. During April, the city will encourage citizens to take measures to reduce their water use. More information is available at wylandfoundation.org/p/mayors.
- Approved the purchase of a $1,740 ad in the Homewood Chamber of Commerce's annual magazine.
- Delayed the discussion of an incentive request from Samford University for the construction of its new stadium to an April finance committee meeting.
- Extended the application period for the Ward 2 and at-large HDRA Board seats until April 22 due to lack of applicants.