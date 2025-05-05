Road paving projects to impact several residential streets

× Expand Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood The city of Homewood announced road paving projects on May 5.

The city of Homewood has announced several streets in the city will be impacted by paving projects, starting Monday.

Roads impacted by the projects include:

Edgeland Place

Forest Brook Circle

Forest Ridge Road

Forrest Drive Alley

Hillbrook Drive

Hillmoor Lane

Hillwood Drive

Millbrook Circle

Morris Blvd.

Mosselle Cove

Northmoor Lane

Redfern Street

Redfern Trail

South Brook Circle

Summit Parkway

Velmont Drive

Velmont Lane

If your street is on the list, you should receive a flyer from the city with all the details before work begins. Residents are asked to remove their car from the road and park them in the driveway to allow crews easy access.