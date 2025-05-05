Road paving projects to impact several residential streets

×
Illustration courtesy of city of Homewood
The city of Homewood announced road paving projects on May 5.
The city of Homewood has announced several streets in the city will be impacted by paving projects, starting Monday.
Roads impacted by the projects include:
- Edgeland Place
- Forest Brook Circle
- Forest Ridge Road
- Forrest Drive Alley
- Hillbrook Drive
- Hillmoor Lane
- Hillwood Drive
- Millbrook Circle
- Morris Blvd.
- Mosselle Cove
- Northmoor Lane
- Redfern Street
- Redfern Trail
- South Brook Circle
- Summit Parkway
- Velmont Drive
- Velmont Lane
If your street is on the list, you should receive a flyer from the city with all the details before work begins. Residents are asked to remove their car from the road and park them in the driveway to allow crews easy access.