Christmas parade set for Dec. 7

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hundreds gathered for the annual Homewood Christmas Parade and Star Lighting in December 2019.

The city of Homewood will celebrate Christmas with its annual parade on Dec. 7, with the route coming through 18th Street and ending at City Hall, said Meredith Drennen, executive director of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce.

Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky will do the honors of lighting the star that adorns 18th Street and then will light the city’s Christmas tree in front of City Hall, Drennen said.

Following the scaled-back version of the event last year due to COVID-19, Drennen said this year should be a fun event for families, while still being COVID-19 safe, because it is outdoors.

Christmas Parade

WHERE: The route goes down 18th Street and ends at City Hall

WHEN: Dec. 7, 6:30 p.m.

COST: Free

“It’s much more of a community celebration,” Drennen said. “A lot of businesses don’t stay open late. We want it to be all about the events and parade.”

The city’s children will especially enjoy what comes at the end of the parade, as Santa Claus himself will be the parade’s “caboose,” following what is usually about 50 floats.

“It’s a lot of fun for kids,” Drennen said.

The city’s library staff and other participants usually do a great job dressing up, Drennen said. One year, library staff members all were dressed up as “Whos” from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Each group and organizations will have their own costumes, she said. “There’s a little bit of everything.”