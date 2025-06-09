Chris Lane announces council campaign for Ward 3 seat

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Lane for Homewood Chris Lane is running to represent Ward 3 on Homewood City Council in the 2025 municipal election.

Longtime Homewood resident Chris Lane has announced his candidacy for the Ward 3 seat on the City Council.

Lane previously ran for mayor in 2020, focusing his campaign on the need for increased transparency, public involvement and reform in how the city operates. Today, he's still focusing on the same points.

“In 2020, we pushed for meaningful changes to how our city government works. Five years later, we still have work to do,” Lane said in a statement. “Too often, important decisions are made behind closed doors — and by the time citizens realize they should care, it’s already too late. That’s not how local government should work.”

In the 2020 municipal election, Lane ran against former Mayor Patrick McClusky, resulting in a runoff election that saw McClusky receive 2,727 votes (57%). Lane received 2,099 votes (43%).

This time, he faces John Manzelli, who is also running for the Ward 3 seat.

Lane’s announcement comes as public concern surrounding the proposed Samford Creekside development — a project that drew criticism over environmental impact, traffic concerns and the pace of development near residential neighborhoods. Lane says he joined residents in calling for greater transparency and more thoughtful planning. The rezoning and development plans for the project have now been withdrawn.

"I’ve lived in Homewood my entire life. I’ve raised a family here, built a business here, and stood with neighbors who want smart growth — not rushed decisions with long-term consequences,” Lane said in a statement. “Like so many of you, I care deeply about what happens next."

In addition to his focus on transparency and responsiveness, Lane says he's committed to protecting Homewood's school system and collaborating with fellow councilors to restore public trust.

“This city doesn’t need more posturing,” Lane said in his announcement. “It needs practical leadership. The kind that reads every line, asks tough questions and keeps the public informed. That’s the kind of council member I intend to be.”

Those elected will be entering office in a new form of government for Homewood, following the September 2024 referendum that changed the city to a council-manager format. In this new form of government, the mayor is a member of the city council and serves as the City Council President. Each council member has one vote.

Lane is confident he can be successful in the role under the new format, leveraging his business experience and a successful effort to protect Downtown Homewood when the city proposed to rezone the area.

Visit facebook.com/ChrisLaneForWard3 to follow his campaign.