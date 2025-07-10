Charles Ghigna hosting reading, signing event for new book

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Charles Ghigna. “Southern Bred: A Memoir of Gothic Poems” offers a deeply personal reflection on his life, weaving themes of childhood, nature and mortality.

Homewood's resident poet and author, Charles Ghigna, is hosting a book reading and signing event for his new book at Alabama Booksmith on Tuesday.

Ghinga's book, “Southern Bred: A Memoir of Gothic Poems,” offers a deeply personal reflection on his life, weaving themes of childhood, nature and mortality.

The collection of poems moves from childhood innocence to deeper contemplations of mortality. Ghigna sees the work as both an artistic exploration and a personal reckoning. His poem Dragon Death, for example, is a raw expression of grief and loss, written in a moment of intense emotion.

Tuesday's book signing event will kick off at 4 p.m. and include excerpt readings.

Ghigna als has several other new books on the horizon, including “Southern Bred” (July 2025), “Sweet Dreams: Moon Poems for Bedtime” (August 2025) and “The Lost Book of Life: New & Selected Poems” (spring 2026).

Learn more at charlesghigna.com