Changes to Beautification Board approved by City Council

Following the recommendation of the special issues committee, the Homewood City Council approved making changes to the city’s beautification board at the Dec. 6 meeting.

The city previously had what Councilor Nick Sims called “uneven” representation from each ward. The new changes set a limit of 15 members on the board, with 10 ward-specific appointees (two for each ward) and five at-large representatives, appointed by the City Council.

The council voted unanimously to approve the changes.

In other news, the council also approved lowering the sale price of 307 Oxmoor Road from $65,000 to $50,000. The city is selling the property to Logos Express, which is expanding their business. The sale price has been lowered due to the need to move a utility line located underneath the property.

The council also authorized Mayor Patrick McClusky to sign a $16,730 contract with Hixson Consultants, who is creating a scope of work and bid package for City Hall repairs.

In other business, the council:

Rezoned 1832 25th Court South from institutional to neighborhood preservation district

Approved a bid for two new Harley-Davidson motorcycles for the Police Department, at a cost of roughly $21,000 per motorcycle

Dropped a request for consideration for the city to vacate part of an alley between 1703 Shades Park Drive and 1610 Shades Park Cove

Authorized McClusky to sign a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan with FEMA, allowing the city to receive funds in the event of an emergency

Authorized McClusky to sign a memorandum of understanding with Jefferson County regarding debris removal and monitoring services following a natural disaster

Approved a request to work in the city right-of-way at 1608 Ridge Road

Authorized McClusky to remit budgeted appropriations to the Assistance League of Birmingham and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce

Approved vouchers

Set a public hearing of Dec. 20 to consider a sign variance at 1811 29th Avenue South

Set a bid opening date of Dec. 20 for mowing/landscaping of state right-of-way areas in Homewood

Set a bid opening date of Dec. 20 to consider a fence setback variance at 3101 Roxbury Road

Set a specially-called meeting for Dec. 13 at 4:50 p.m. to review bids for alley improvements as part of the 18th Street Revitalization Project.