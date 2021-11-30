Changes to Barber facility discussed during committee meetings

× Expand Homewood City Hall

While Milo’s Tea has not yet purchased part of the Barber facility at 126 Barber Court, the company has requested the right to work in the city of Homewood’s right of way at the facility to build a secondary entrance and exit.

The City Council recently approved a tax incentive agreement with Milo’s, which would take over half of the property which was formerly used to make milk. Mayfield Ice Cream is still being produced at the facility.

City Engineer Cale Smith said the company requested right of way access in order to create the second entrance and exit so they could have one separate from Barber’s, whose drivers have to be checked and screened. There is concern that Milo’s drivers may be delayed and miss their time checks if they have to use the same entrance and exit as Barber’s.

The public works committee, which heard the issue at the Nov. 29 meeting, expressed concern about whether the city had full control of that road or if portions of it were under the control of the city of Birmingham. If so, the company may need to seek approval from Birmingham. Smith said the city could request a traffic count be done in the area before agreeing to Milo’s request.

The committee agreed to carry the issue over to its next meeting to obtain more information.

The committee also discussed Adam Thrower’s request to amend an indemnity agreement for him to work in city right of way at 201 East Linwood Avenue, in front of his home.

Thrower told The Homewood Star that years of paving has reduced the mouth of the gutter at the site to the point water cannot adequately get in, and the storm drain across the street is often overwhelmed during floods. Because of this, water runs into his property, flooding it. He estimated his family has spent about $5,000 yearly to clean up debris and flood damage.

In order to protect his home and his neighbors, Thrower built a sandbag wall to slow floods down. The wall was in the city right of way, causing the city to raise an issue, Thrower said.

Thrower told the city that he would pay for the trees currently at the site to be removed, as they are dying. He also said he would replace them with new trees and new soil to help alleviate flooding concerns.

Thrower told The Homewood Star he was disheartened by the city’s decision to hold him responsible for funding the removal of the new trees if the city determined that had to be done at some point in the future for any reason. The agreement also holds him responsible in perpetuity, even if he were to sell his home, which he called “absurd.”

“They’re making obstacle after obstacle,” Thrower said. “I’m doing work to correct a municipal problem.”

Thrower was not at the Nov. 29 meeting, and said he was not given enough notice to attend, which Council President Alex Wyatt admitted was his fault, as he did not send him the notice early enough.

Wyatt said he did not object to removing Thrower as being responsible in perpetuity if he ever sells his house, but both Wyatt and Director of Public Services Berkley Squires expressed concern about not holding Thrower responsible for paying for the trees to be removed if that becomes necessary. Squires said there’s a possibility the trees need to be removed in 10 to 15 years, as will most trees that have planted around concrete.

“Concrete and trees don’t mix,” Squires said. “They just don’t.”

Wyatt added the agreement Thrower initially agreed to (but has not signed) is the one typically used in these types of cases. The case was carried over to the next committee meeting.

In other news, the committee heard an update on Green Springs Highway revitalization, with crews handling restriping last week and landscaping scheduled for next week, north of Oxmoor Road to Valley Avenue. Some street lights will also be replaced.

The committee also approved a request for permission to work in city right of way at 1608 Ridge Road, which will now go before the entire council.

Finance Committee

In finance, Mayor Patrick McClusky told the committee of the reduction of sale price of city property at 307 Oxmoor Road from $65,000 to $50,000, due to the location of a sewer main line under the property. The city is selling the property to Logos Express, which is seeking the property to expand their business. The sale has not been finalized.

The committee also recommended the council approve McClusky’s signing of a contract of $16,730 with Hixson Consultants, who will create the scope of work and bid package for repairs needed at Homewood City Hall.

The committee was also told they should be able to advertise the bids for improvements to 18th Street soon, with that project slated to add sidewalks and parking along the side of the street adjacent to the U.S. Post Office up to the new apartment development just past the intersection of 18th Street and U.S. 280.

In other news, the committee:

Set a Dec. 17 bid opening date for Lancaster and Saulter road sidewalk projects

Carried over budget amendments

Set a Dec. 7 bid opening date for 18 th Street alley improvements

Street alley improvements Set a Dec. 20 bid opening date for mowing and landscaping of state right of way in Homewood

Heard an update on the possible replacement of a Trane chiller at City Hall, with more information coming at the next meeting

Carried over setting a bid opening for stormwater pipe rehabilitation at LaPrado Place and Parkridge

Carried over a request to authorize McClusky to sign a loan agreement with Bryant Bank for fiscal 2022 capital vehicle purchases

Set a Dec. 6 bid opening date for the purchase of two Harley-Davidson motorcycles for the Police Department

Special Issues Committee

The special issues committee voted to recommend lowering the number of Beautification Board members to 15, with 10 ward-specific appointees and two at-large representatives, appointed by the City Council.

In other business, the committee:

Carried over an update on noise and odor problems from Buffalo Rock and Mayfield

Dropped a request for the city to vacate a portion of an unnamed alley between 1703 Shades Park Drive and 1610 Shades Park Cove

Carried over a vote on the memorial donation policy

Approved a request for McClusky to sign a multijurisdictional hazard mitigation plan with FEMA

Approved a request for McClusky to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Jefferson County Commission and the city regarding debris removal and monitoring services following a natural disaster

Set a Dec. 20 public hearing for consideration of a fence setback variance on a lot with two front yards to reduce the required setback from 15’ to 0’ at 3101 Roxbury Road.

Public Safety:

The public safety committee discussed a potential problem at certain rental properties.

Eight people were seen getting out of a van at a property, and they may not all live together or be on the lease. A complain was apparently made by a resident.

The commission questioned how to enforce city laws regarding leases and housing, as it wouldn’t be easy to prove that they do not live there.

Councilor Andrew Wolverton said police resources do not need to be used to deal with the issue.

The issue was carried over.