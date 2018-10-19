Chamber’s downtown Holiday Open House scheduled for Nov. 8

× Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Homewood’s downtown stores offered sales and finger foods while they showed off their holiday items during the 2017 Holiday Open House. This year’s event is scheduled for Nov. 5 and starts at 5 p.m.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce is kicking off the holiday season with their 18th annual Holiday Open House in downtown Homewood on Nov. 8, starting at 5 p.m.

The merchants of 18th Street South and other surrounding businesses are welcoming the public to enjoy extended store hours, holiday specials, refreshments and activities for the kids.

“It really gets the holiday season [off] to a great start,” said Sarah Anne Elliot, community relations & marketing director at the chamber. “[It’s] encouraging locals to keep their shopping dollars in the community for the holiday season.”

Local musicians will provide the sounds of the season, while the Homewood for the Holidays Trolley will offer transport throughout the downtown area. Santa will also be there to take pictures with the kids. As one of the most anticipated chamber events, thousands are expected to attend.

“We really just see the community coming together to celebrate shopping local and highlighting what each of our unique stores have to offer,” Elliot said.

The stores will decorate for the holidays to preview what to look forward to in local holiday shopping. With each store personalizing their shops, providing shopping discounts and refreshments, the merchants hope to show locals what they have right in their back yard.