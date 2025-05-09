Chamber launches Young Professionals group

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Maroon Green And Cream Illustrated Cocktail Party Instagram Post - 1 The Homewood Chamber of Commerce is launching a new Homewood Young Professionals group.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce is launching a new Homewood Young Professionals group, creating an opportunity for those under 35 that live, work or do business in the city to connect with each other.

To celebrate the new group, the chamber is hosting a launch party on May 22 at West Row, a newly developed mixed-use complex in West Homewood. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and include food and drinks.

Participants will also have the chance to explore the new West Row development, featuring lofts, townhomes and the new locations for El Barrio and Paramount.