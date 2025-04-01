Chamber hosting meet and greet with new city manager

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce. City Manager Meet and Greet - 1 Meet Homewood's new city manager, Glen Adams, on Friday.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce invites the community to meet new City Manager Glen Adams on Friday, offering residents a chance to get to know the new city leader over a cup of coffee.

The casual event will be held at City Hall on Friday morning at 8:30 a.m., and community members will have the chance to hear from Adams about his background and vision for the city.