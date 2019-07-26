Chamber golf tournament moves to August, downtown

× Expand Staff photo. The Homewood Chamber Golf Classic has moved to Topgolf’s driving range.

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce has a new date and a new location for its annual Chamber Golf Classic.

The Classic has been moved from October to Aug. 22, and it will be held at Topgolf’s driving range, 1111 24th St. N. in downtown Birmingham.

The tournament is sponsored by Brookwood Baptist Health and is the chamber’s largest annual fundraiser. The proceeds of the Classic are put toward economic development projects and student scholarships. Chamber Executive Director Meredith Drennen said the new format will provide more networking opportunities.

“We also hope it will be more inclusive and easier to fit into players’ schedules,” Drennen said.

There will be spots for more than 100 golfers to participate, and teams of three players can register for $450. Registration includes a raffle ticket and two drink tickets per person.

There will be prizes, including a corporate membership to Topgolf for the winning team, Drennen said.

Businesses can also choose from varying sponsorship levels, which include opportunities to promote their companies through representatives and signage. Available sponsorships start at $250 to sponsor a driving bay and go up to $2,000 for silver sponsorship. Registration begins at 2 p.m. on the day of the Classic, which lasts from 3 to 6 p.m.

Visit homewoodchamber.org for information on how to register.