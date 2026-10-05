Centennial Gala celebrates 100 years of Homewood while supporting Sims Garden

Homewood will mark its 100th birthday with one of its largest Centennial celebrations Thursday, Oct. 15, at City Hall Plaza and Rosewood Hall, which is located at 2850 19th St. S.

The festivities begin with a pre-party at 5 p.m. on City Hall Plaza featuring a DJ, red-carpet experience and complimentary "gigglewater." The gala moves into Rosewood Hall at 6 p.m., where Mayor Jennifer Andress and Chris Cooper will serve as emcees.

The evening is designed to evoke the style and spirit of 1926, the year Homewood was incorporated. The program will include music from the Homewood Pops, food from Real & Rosemary, stories from the city's past and displays of Homewood memorabilia.

Live and silent auctions will feature items connected to Homewood businesses and the community, with Alabama auctioneer Christie King leading the live auction. The silent auction opened online Oct. 1 and will close at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15. People do not have to attend the gala to participate in the silent auction.

Proceeds will support capital improvements at Miss Sims Garden Botanical Park, the five-lot garden bequeathed to the city by Catherine Anville Sims, known as "The Plant Lady." The city's master plan seeks to build on Sims' vision of a teaching garden by developing the property as a demonstration garden for residential landscape design.

Planned improvements include stormwater infrastructure and accessibility work, restoration of plants based on Sims' inventory and future features such as a solar-powered greenhouse, outdoor kitchen and interactive children's garden.

Individual gala tickets are $100, while a group of 10 tickets is $1,000. They can be purchased at cbo.io/app/public/bidapp/misssimsgarden.