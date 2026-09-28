Centennial Film Festival brings Homewood stories to Patriot Park

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Homewood

Homewood's Centennial celebration will continue Sunday, Oct. 4, with an outdoor film festival at Patriot Park.

Films are expected to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature stories with connections to Homewood. The scheduled selections include "Salabama," "Pink House" and "Sims Garden," along with other local films.

The Centennial Film Festival is one of the city's milestone events marking Homewood's 100th birthday. The outdoor program gives residents an opportunity to gather in the park while seeing local people, places and stories represented on screen.

The event is free and open to the public, and popcorn will be provided.

For more information about Homewood's Centennial events, visit cityofhomewood.com/centennial.