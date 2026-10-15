Centennial Brunch to honor former Homewood mayors, council members

Homewood will host a Centennial Brunch on Friday, Oct. 16, at the Homewood Recreation Center as part of the city’s 100th anniversary celebration.

The breakfast and brunch gathering will honor living former Homewood mayors and City Council members, bringing past city leaders together for an opportunity to reflect on their time in public service.

Former officials will share in a morning centered on Homewood’s history and the people who have helped guide the city over the years.

The Centennial Brunch is one of several events being held throughout 2026 to commemorate Homewood’s 100th birthday.