Celebrate with C Spire at grand opening ribbon cutting

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cuttings - 7 CSpire, located on the 6th Floor of the Synovus Building 800 Shades Creek Parkway, is celebrating their opening.

C Spire is celebrating their opening with a ribbon cutting alongside the Homewood Chamber of Commerce on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The business, formerly known as Cellular South, Inc., is an American privately owned telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi. The company consists of three business divisions – Wireless, Home Fiber, and Business.

They are located on the 6th Floor of the Synovus Building 800 Shades Creek Parkway in Homewood.

For more information, visit cspire.com.