Carlos Alemán not running for re-election

City councilor Carlos Alemán has announced he will not be seeking re-election to his council seat this year.

Alemán recently made the announcement in a Facebook post, where he reflected on his time serving the city. Alemán was elected to the council in 2020 to serve Ward 2.

"It’s been an incredible honor to serve this community," Alemán said in the statement. "Over the past 4+ years, we’ve made meaningful progress—expanding sidewalks in West Homewood, creating an entertainment district that sparked the exciting West Row development (and more parking!), securing more diverse representation for our committees and boards, supporting our amazing library and schools and transitioning to a council-manager form of government that’s already improving how our city runs."

Alemán went on to thank city employees for their hard work and dedication in serving the community, and he recognized his fellow council members, especially his Ward 2 colleague Andrew Wolverton, for "being such a thoughtful partner in this work."

While his term is coming to an end, Alemán says he will continue finding ways to serve the city.

"While I’m stepping away from public office, I’m not stepping away from Homewood," he said. "I’ll be focusing on my work at HICA - Hispanic and Immigrant Center of Alabama and, most importantly, on my family. I’ll continue to cheer for and support our city as a proud and engaged resident."