Calling all Mahjong enthusiasts

Mahjong is having a major moment, and we want to highlight local groups and enthusiasts keeping the clack of those tiles echoing around town. Do you host a weekly friendly game? Are you a master of tournament play?

We want to hear your stories about the fun, fellowship and brain-boosting power of this ancient game. Discard your reluctance and contact staff writer Kelli Hewett at khewett@starnesmedia.com to nominate yourself or your group for a feature. Reach out now so we can rack up your story details before Wednesday, April 8.