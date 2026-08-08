Cahaba Theatre Group brings "The Miss Firecracker Contest" to Homewood

× Expand Image courtesy of Cahaba Theatre Group

Cahaba Theatre Group will present Beth Henley's "The Miss Firecracker Contest" on Sunday, Aug. 16, at 2:30 p.m. at The Dance Foundation in Homewood.

Set in a small Mississippi town during Fourth of July festivities, the award-winning Southern comedy follows Carnelle Scott as she pursues the local Miss Firecracker crown in hopes of leaving her troubled reputation behind and starting fresh. Along the way, audiences meet a cast of eccentric characters in a story that blends humor with themes of family, self-worth and belonging.

Directed by Dane Peterson, the production stars Katherine Simmons as Carnelle Scott alongside Peter Bradberry, Libby Prendergast, Holly Ford, Catherine Gerontakis, Bernard Hufft and Suzy Conerly.

Doors open 30 minutes before the performance, and seating is general admission.

Tickets are $25 and are available through cahabatheatregroup.org.