× Expand Image courtesy of Cahaba Theatre Group

Cahaba Theatre Group will present "The Sunny Show" on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2:30 p.m. at The Dance Foundation in Homewood. Doors open at 2 p.m.

The variety show stars Sunny Chander with Michael Wilson and also features Libby Prendergast, Robin Rushing, Suzy Conerly and Martha Summey.

Inspired by classic television variety specials, the production combines live music, comedy, retro-style sketches, costume changes, storytelling and surprises. The program moves between high-energy numbers, comedy and more personal moments before building toward its finale.

The performance will also include a preview of "The Songs: A Cahaba Theatre Christmas," giving audiences an early look at Cahaba Theatre Group's holiday production.

Tickets are $30.

For tickets and more information, visit cahabatheatregroup.org.