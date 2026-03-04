Cabaret Month kicks off at Homewood Theatre

Cabaret Month returns to Homewood Theatre this March, bringing some of the Birmingham area’s top entertainers to the stage each weekend for a month of music and fun.

The series begins March 6 at 7:30 p.m. with Dane Peterson’s “Broadway Here I Come: In Search of the Great White Way.” Peterson, an interdisciplinary theatre artist with more than 35 years of experience as an actor, director, playwright, stage manager, producer and educator, will share his cabaret performance with Homewood audiences.

On March 7 at 7:30 p.m., Cameron White — known locally for roles in “Smokey Joe’s Café,” “The Color Purple,” “Big River” and currently “The Wiz” — brings his own cabaret show to the theatre.

Chris Carlisle presents “Miscast Bham” on March 8 at 7:30 p.m., featuring Carlisle and special guests performing roles in which they may have been humorously miscast.

“The Paradise Cafe” starring pianist and vocalist Michael King will take place March 14 and 15, with special guests Jan Hunter and Carl Dean.

Kristin Staskowski performs March 20 at 7:30 p.m. A longtime presence in the Birmingham theatre community, she is known to Homewood audiences for “’Til Beth We Do Part” and will bring comedy, music and plenty of sass to her show.

Stan Nelson, familiar to audiences from the “Bill Bugg and Friends” series, steps into the spotlight for his own cabaret performance March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Caitlin Caulk and Nicole Hutcheson will perform together March 22 at 2:30 p.m., accompanied by Janet Nelson.

Executive Director Kyle Bass takes the stage March 27 at 7:30 p.m. with “One of the Luckiest Guys Around,” joined by a live combo and special guest performers.

Cabaret Month concludes March 28 at 7:30 p.m. with Debbie Mielke, a longtime music director for Birmingham musicals, presenting her own cabaret show.

Organizers promise a lively month of performances celebrating local talent and the spirit of live entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at homewoodtheatre.ludus.com.