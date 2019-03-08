BZA rejects variances for Firefighter Lane townhomes

× Expand Courtesy of City of Homewood Firefighter Lane Townhomes A plan for seven townhomes at 3019 and 3021 Firefighter Lane.

Eyester Legg Development firm presented a third version of its plans for a multifamily development, at the corner of Firefighter Lane and Huntington Road, to the Board of Zoning Adjustments on Thursday, March 7, but the firm's variance requests for the property were denied once again.

The plans presented were the smallest yet for the properties at 3019 and 3021 Firefighter Lane, both in number of units and in overall footprint on the lots. Murray Legg of Eyester Legg Development said the plans are for seven townhomes facing Firefighter Lane, each 25 feet wide and 100 feet deep, with two-car garages.

"We have gone back to the drawing board once again," Legg said.

Legg also said they had taken concerns about traffic and water runoff from residents at previous meetings into account by moving the entrance to the garages onto Courtney Drive and using an underground retention area for stormwater. The developers also intend to build sidewalks fronting Firefighter and Huntington.

"I feel like we have shown good faith in what we have done," Legg said, noting that he understood some of the residents' concerns.

The first version of the development, presented to the BZA in September 2018, included 28 condominium units in a three-story building. After strong resident opposition, that request was withdrawn in October to redesign the plans.

A new version was presented to the Planning Commission in January, with 20 condo units divided between two stories and an underground garage. However, the Planning Commission carried over the discussion, citing lack of adequate time to review the changes.

Though the townhome version of the plans is the smallest yet, it still needed variances from the city's required property line setbacks. The plans encroach 30 feet into the setback on Huntington Road, 10 feet into the setback on Firefighter Lane and 10 feet on the left side. The townhomes would also cover 61.8 percent of the lots, exceeding the maximum allowed lot coverage of 35 percent.

Legg said the lots measure roughly 30,000 square feet, but meeting the setback requirements would limit the building area to about 10,000 square feet.

Anita Cooley, whose mother owns one of the properties Eyester Legg intends to purchase, spoke in favor of the development and said she believed neighbors had spread misinformation about the development plans in order to encourage opposition. A 50-year resident of Firefighter Lane also said she had no problem with the development and did not believe it would impact flooding issues that have been a longtime problem on the street.

However, the other residents in the audience were there to oppose the development. While many said they appreciated that Eyester Legg had reduced the plans, they still felt it was too big and did not fit the neighborhood.

Ten residents spoke in opposition and said traffic and flooding, especially with the request to exceed the maximum lot coverage, were still concerns. One Lancaster Road resident suggested Eyester Legg reduce its designs to five or six townhomes, which could likely be built without variances.

Another Lancaster Road resident said she and many of her neighbors had signs in their yards opposing the development, and 89 homeowners had signed a petition against it.

"I ask you to vote on the side of the 89 and not the one," a Whitehall Road homeowner said.

Residents also said they didn't feel Eyester Legg had demonstrated a hardship that was a good reason to allow the variances.

BZA member Beverly LeBoeuf asked Legg if he would consider reducing the plans to six townhomes, but Legg said he would have to give that more consideration and asked for a vote on the seven-unit plan.

The BZA chose to vote on each variance separately. The 30-foot variance on Huntington and the lot coverage requests failed unanimously. Member Stuart Roberts voted in favor of both 10-foot variances, and Joy Beth Smith voted in favor of the 10-foot variance on the property's left side, but the "no" votes outnumbered them.

Also on March 7, the BZA voted to allow the Piggly Wiggly, 3000 Montgomery Highway, a 20-foot variance to its rear property line setback in order to build an addition. However, the BZA rejected a 10-foot height variance that owner Andy Virciglio had requested in order to build a 45-foot tower on one corner of the property.

The tower was mainly for aesthetic purposes, and BZA members recommended Virciglio build within the height variance or consider resubmitting with a smaller height variance request.

Construction of the addition will remove the slanted parking spots on the north side of the Piggly Wiggly, though the plans still meet parking requirements. BZA Vice Chair Brian Jarmon said he was concerned the entry on the north side might be difficult for cars to navigate once the addition was built. Architect Robert Thompson said he would have an engineer look at the entry to make sure it is navigable.

