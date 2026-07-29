Business After Hours supports Homewood schools with supply drive

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Back-to-School Book Drive - 1

The Homewood Chamber and the Homewood Rotary Club will host a Business After Hours networking event and school supplies drive on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Little Professor at 2783 18th St.

The event invites business leaders, educators and community members to connect while supporting Homewood City Schools. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase gift cards that will be donated to Homewood school libraries, allowing librarians to purchase books for students.

Organizers will also collect classroom supplies for teachers, including facial tissues, glue sticks, pencils, crayons, markers, notebook paper, paper towels and disinfectant wipes.

Complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be served during the event. Teachers are especially encouraged to attend and are welcome regardless of whether they bring a donation.