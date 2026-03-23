Business After Hours event offers chance to connect with Homewood leaders

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood Chamber of Commerce Coffee & Connections (Instagram Post (4:5)) - 8

The Homewood Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours with city leadership and elected officials on Tuesday, March 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Avontuur.

The event will provide an opportunity for local business owners, residents and professionals to meet and connect with Homewood’s new city manager and elected officials. Attendees can mingle, ask questions and enjoy a relaxed evening of conversation and networking.

The event is open to all members of the community.