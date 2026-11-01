Building community: Homewood natives aim to add life to West Homewood

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Homewood native Owen Ferguson discusses The Woods mini-golf and outdoor entertainment center during an interview at Sam’s Super Sandwiches.

Owen Ferguson grew up in a Homewood where there weren’t a lot of things to do west of Edgewood.

“Especially in West Homewood, there [was] not a lot to do over there,” he said. “Central Park, where the rec center is, and Edgewood and downtown Homewood — there’s a lot more to do: shopping and walking around restaurants. For the longest time, West Homewood was kind of just houses and random stuff.”

During the past 10 years, things have changed with renovations to West Homewood Park and the installation of the pool at Patriot Park. And restaurants have popped up over there.

Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Homewood. The Woods is planned as an 18-hole miniature golf course, outdoor entertainment center, and bar and grill at 504 Scott St.

Ferguson and several business partners intend to add to the West Homewood scene with a new venture called The Woods, which received final approval from a zoning standpoint on Oct. 26 from the Homewood City Council.

The Woods, proposed to be put on an acre at 504 Scott St. between Oxmoor Boulevard and Oxmoor Street, is planned to be centered around an 18-hole putting green but also would include a new 2,783-square-foot building housing a full-service bar and grill and an outdoor open turf field anchored by a large-screen TV wall for social gatherings and private events.

NOT JUST MINI-GOLF

“As much as it is an 18-hole putting course, that’s definitely not the only thing we are,” Ferguson said. “We’ve got our party cabanas and big TV wall. We’ve got an indoor/outdoor sports bar and restaurant. We definitely want it to be a place where you can come and hang out, an entertainment place.

“We’re really excited about our creative minds and putting on a lot of fun, non-sporting events as well at our place,” Ferguson continued. “We can have little vendor markets, pop-ups, and live music and comedians. The sky’s the limit with the space we have as far as bringing fun events and entertainment.”

The plan is to have a lot of birthday parties, corporate events, fundraising nights and spirit nights, Ferguson said.

“We’re going to be really big on tournaments and leagues for all ages,” he said. “We’re really excited about that, as well as other entertainment type events like live music, trivia and game nights.”

Ferguson expressed the developers’ wish to be open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights but said they intend to adhere to the city’s noise ordinance. “The last thing we want is to become an issue with the neighborhood,” he said.

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Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood. An example of a PuttTek miniature golf course.

erguson, 30, detailed his vision for the project.

“We’re demolishing those two buildings [on the property] and kind of doing some work to the land and throwing up our concept on there,” he said. “It’s exciting. We’ve been really trying to get out and meet all the neighbors, all the business owners, and introduce myself.”

The project began with Homewood natives Jack Dorough, Tommy Donaldson and Ferguson. Riley Meeks, another Homewood native, has since joined the partnership, along with Vestavia Hills native Lee Pantazis.

Dorough has worked the past 3½ years for Pratt Industries, a company in Nashville that sells packaging supplies to businesses. He said Ferguson “kept me in the loop” and conversations increased.

“It just turned into a Zoom call, and then one turned into two, two turned into about four or five, and then we talked on the phone four or five times a week,” Dorough said. “It’s something that I wanted to give all my attention towards. It’s definitely a dream of ours to start something together and see it grow.

“To be able to have this opportunity in Homewood and specifically West Homewood where I grew up since I was about 5 years old, it’s going to be really cool to see everything unfold,” he said. “We’re really excited to present this to people with Homewood.”

COMMUNITY CONCERNS

Ferguson said he’s aware of the campaigns on social media that have labeled their venture as a disturbance for the neighborhood.

“Anything you do, there’s always going to be people that have their complaints and issues,” he said. “I hear them all.”

Ferguson acknowledged that parking has been an issue in the area.

“Parking’s not great over there,” he said. “I go over there to eat a lot, and sometimes I’m parking half a mile away. But I think the city’s doing a good job with that new public parking lot [at the former site of a Waffle House restaurant]. It’s gonna be great. I think people kind of figure it out.”

Expand Photo courtesy of city of Homewood. Three Homewood residents and two other partners are proposing to build an 18-hole putting course at 504 and 508 Scott St., between Oxmoor Boulevard and Oxmoor Street. This is the proposed layout.

Parking is not great in a lot of places, including downtown Birmingham or even Edgewood areas, Ferguson said.

“It’s hard to find parking. That’s just kind of what it is living in this community. But having that public parking, which is cattycorner to our lot, was definitely a huge factor,” he said. “We’ll have 22 spaces. Having that walkability in that area was definitely a big selling point.”

Ferguson added that traffic is “always gonna be crazy over there.”

“Traffic’s not a bad thing,” he said. “It brings money and brings people into the area.”

Noise will be monitored and regulated through communication with his new neighbors.

“My biggest thing is I want to meet the neighbors,” Ferguson said. “I’ve been looking. A lot of West Homewood residents are reaching out, whether it’s that they can help with the business in some way or they’re just excited about it. I want to have these people that are close to us. If they can hear us and it’s loud, I want them to have my number and say, ‘I can hear you. Can you turn it down a little bit?’

“And the same with the businesses,” he said. “They’ve got to operate, too. We don’t want to come in there and bulldoze everybody and act like we’re trying to take over. We’re just trying to be a piece of a really cool community.”

Adjacent businesses include a Public Storage self-storage facility, American Flag Co., The Pennington Group, Oxmoor Automotive and Homewood Animal Hospital.

Ferguson lives on Saulter Road in Homewood after having grown up in the city.

“My dream job was always to come back and be the head coach of Homewood basketball,” the former Patriots basketball player said. “That was like, I’ll learn from Bucky [McMillan, the former Mountain Brook High School coach], learn Buckyball, stay in it, and then hopefully come back to Homewood. But things change.”

Ferguson was on the basketball team at Birmingham-Southern College for one year before stepping away from the court. The business major met his wife, Leah, at BSC, and the couple have an infant daughter.

Ferguson has worked as a property broker with Amwins, but he has alerted the people at his company of his new venture.

“My company, I’ve been with them for seven years, and they understood,” he said. “They were like, ‘We hate to lose you, but this is really cool what you’re doing.’ They’re like, ‘If we’re not the first corporate event to come to y’all’s place, we’ll be [annoyed].’”

Leaving Amwins was a hard decision, Ferguson said.

“It’s been a great company,” he said. “I’ve been rocking and rolling and serving my time and learning the industry. When you’re an entrepreneur, you don’t know if it’s just right place, right time. … I feel like I would regret not trying to pursue this dream.”