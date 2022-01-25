Briarwood founding pastor Frank Barker leaves lasting legacy

× Expand Photos courtesy of Frank Barker III. Frank Barker Jr. founded Briarwood Presbyterian Church in 1960 and served as pastor for 39 years before retiring in 1998. He served as pastor emeritus for 23 more years.

Briarwood Presbyterian Church’s founding pastor, Frank M. Barker Jr., passed away Dec. 27 at the age of 89.

After graduating from Ramsey High School in 1949, Barker attended Auburn University where he earned a degree in engineering. He later became a Navy jet fighter pilot and flew during the Korean War.

After a few close calls flying off air carriers, Barker believed that God was trying to get his attention. He decided to attend seminary and pastored a church in Oxford, Alabama. He said his life was transformed when an Air Force chaplain told him that salvation came by grace through faith in Christ.

It was the summer of 1960 when Barker agreed to help the Birmingham Presbytery begin a church in Cahaba Heights. Briarwood Presbyterian Church began with its first service in a storefront in the Cahaba Heights Shopping Center on June 5, 1960.

Barker would go on to serve as a pastor, shepherd, preacher and leader for the next 39 years. He oversaw the founding of Briarwood Christian School, Birmingham Theological Seminary, Campus Outreach, Briarwood Camp and Briarwood Ballet (his wife Barbara serving as the director and now his daughter, Peggy fills that role.)

After his retirement from the pulpit in October 1998, Harry L. Reeder III took over as the new senior pastor in May 1999. Barker continued to serve as pastor emeritus for the past 23 years.

Barker’s memorial was Jan. 8 at Briarwood Presbyterian Church and featured traditional hymns and several speakers. He was later laid to rest in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo.

His wife Barbara passed away just 16 days after her husband. In addition to an incredible legacy, the couple leave behind three children: daughter Anita and her husband Billy Barnes; daughter Peggy and her husband Tim Townes; and son, Frank M. Barker III, his wife Pam; along with 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and two more on the way.

His son, Frank Barker III, said he is thankful that his family has been able to spend so many years at Briarwood. He serves on the media team at the church and his sister Peggy is the director of Briarwood Ballet.

Barker III said his father will be most remembered for his humility and always putting others before himself.

“He didn’t seek glory, he sought to do God's will through everything. He was a great man of God and I wouldn't trade him for the world.”

