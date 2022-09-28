Breast cancer survivor seeks to help others through Pilates

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cedar Creative LLC. LeeAnn Davis teaches a one-on-one Pilates class with a patient through a breast cancer rehabilitation program at TherapySouth in Homewood.

At just 32 years old, Homewood resident LeeAnn Davis was diagnosed with breast cancer, with no warning signs or family history.

Twelve years ago, Davis underwent chemotherapy, radiation, a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery. Over a two-year period, Davis overcame her cancer and has since had two more children, something she wasn’t sure was going to happen when she was first diagnosed.

“I definitely feel very blessed,” Davis said.

Following a clean bill of health, which she has since maintained, Davis said it was still difficult to have the healthy lifestyle she enjoyed before, and she struggled with joint pain. She scheduled an appointment with a Pilates studio near her home and instantly fell in love.

Davis’s past career had been in real estate and interior design, and she had not planned on teaching Pilates. Now, the mom of four is teaching Pilates-based classes for breast cancer survivors at TherapySouth Homewood, offering both group and individual sessions.

“I feel like it’s super rewarding,” Davis said. “It feels like it’s coming full circle.”

Nikki Woods, the clinic director, said many survivors struggle with everyday tasks like parenting their children, combing their hair and putting on clothes, due to the physical strain fighting cancer takes on the body.

The new Pilates class, led by someone who has been through that battle, seeks to help with those quality-of-life issues that can be debilitating and sometimes lifelong, Davis said.

“We’ve torn your body down; what do we do to build it back up?” she said.

The program focuses on rebuilding strength, restoring range of motion and other affected areas, Davis said, and is not dependent on certain levels of skill or fitness.

“Anybody can do [Pilates],” Davis said.

Davis is now a certified Pilates instructor, coordinating with Woods, a friend, on designing the class. Davis was a patient at TherapySouth, so when Woods asked her to teach, she said she felt called to do it.

Davis is glad to be helping others like her overcome the struggles she faced post-treatment.

“My passion is to help other women who have been through this,” Davis said.

The program lasts eight weeks and meets twice a week, with each two weeks building upon the last. Physical therapy will be recommended for some to help “fill in the gaps” for patient needs, Woods said.

Davis said it’s easy for survivors to be afraid of someone touching them.

“We want to create that safe environment … with someone who’s been through it,” Davis said.

The classes will help empower survivors to advocate for themselves, Davis said.

The classes are part of the continued expansion at the clinic, which first opened to address pelvic health, including prostate cancer patients and survivors, those who are often overlooked post-treatment, Woods said.

TherapySouth will use MindBody to book Davis, and more information can be found at therapysouth.com/locations/homewood. Davis can be reached atdavisl@therapysouth.net.