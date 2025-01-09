Brant joins city council

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Jody Brant joined the Homewood City Council in Dec. 2024, filling the Ward 3 seat 2 place left by Walter Jones. Jones served in the seat for over 26 years, but vacated the role to become council president. Brant's seat will be up for re-election in August 2025.

Homewood native Jody Brant is the newest member of the Homewood City Council, adding another bullet point to his list of public service roles.

Brant, the vice president and mortgage loan officer at First Lenders Mortgage Corporation, fills the Ward 3, Place 2, seat, which Walter Jones held for more than 26 years. Following the retirement of Mayor Patrick McClusky, former Council President Alex Wyatt moved into the mayoral role on Nov. 1 and Jones filled his spot as council president.

Brant and his wife, Stephanie, both graduated from Homewood High School and have raised their two sons, Tucker and Hutch, in Homewood. He earned an undergraduate degree in real estate finance from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1994.

Stephanie Brant has been a teacher at Hall-Kent Elementary for 23 years, and being part of the school’s parent teacher organization and organizing the annual fall festival is what got Jody Brant started in the public service sector.

“I enjoy it, I mean, it just gives me something to do,” he said. “I don't hunt, I don't fish, you know, I don't really have any hobbies. I guess that is my hobby, trying to serve the community in a behind-the-scenes way or active way. This is what I do, it’s who I am.”

He went on to become a member and president of the Homewood Parks and Recreation board and is a member of the Homewood Soccer Club board and the Homewood City Schools Foundation, according to his resume. Brant’s at-large seat on the Parks and Recreation board is now open, and the city is taking applications until Jan. 13.

Brant interviewed for the council seat and was nominated and unanimously approved for the position on Nov. 18. He was sworn in to the role on Dec. 2.

When asked about his reasoning for applying to the position, Brant said he wanted to be involved in Homewood’s upcoming governmental changes.

“I’m just a control freak,” he joked. “I guess my interest of being on the city council — it’s only a year appointment until the new election — is just kind of to see if I liked it. I want to have a toe in the water, finger in the soup, whatever, for the city manager appointment and kind of see behind the glass.”

Brant’s first act of business in the seat was voting to approve the amended agenda for the Dec. 2 meeting. He has also been appointed to the finance committee.

Although the term is limited until the August election, Brant plans to run again, hoping to earn the title of an elected official. His main focus areas include safety, supporting law enforcement and businesses across town and he plans to address parking issues.

“My concerns about the community are keeping the police funded, staffed and paid,” he said. “The crime, or lack of crime, is what's gonna be important, keeping the businesses successful, our schools safe. And, you know, have everybody feel the Homewood charm and not worry about their safety.”

While he prepares to make an impact, Brant is taking the opportunity to learn as much as he can.

“I mean just all the different ordinances and rules, it's just a lot more formal and legal processes than other boards I’ve ever been on; it’s a pretty big deal,” he said.

Brant wants community members to know that he and the council are available to help and are open to listening to ideas, complaints and more, noting that they all have the city’s best interest in mind.