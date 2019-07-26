Boys Choir plans 2019 Taste of Birmingham

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir. Taste of Bham 2018 About 400 people attended the 2018 Taste of Birmingham event at the Haven event venue in Birmingham raising about $80,000 for the Birmingham Boys Choir.

The Birmingham Boys Choir, which draws boys from all over the Birmingham-Hoover metro area, is holding its ninth annual Taste of Birmingham fundraiser on Aug. 20.

The fundraiser will be at the Haven event venue at 2515 Sixth Ave. S. in Birmingham and will feature food samples from more than 25 restaurants, including Bistro V, Cantina Tortilla Grill, CowFish, Eli’s Jerusalem Grill, Panoptic Catering, Season’s 52, Urban Cookhouse and Yo Mama’s.

Guests will get to vote for their favorite to receive the Tasters’ Choice Iron Skillet Award. Awards also will be given out for best dessert and best savory dish, and the members of the boys choir also will get to vote on their favorite, said Mandy Peterson, executive director for the choir.

The boys choir will provide entertainment for guests, including solos and the full choir, Peterson said.

The theme for this year’s event is “What’s in a Name?” Guests will have an opportunity to learn how the various restaurants at the event got their names, and songs sung by the boys will feature names, Peterson said.

Tickets for the event cost $40 and are available at birminghamboyschoir.org. Sponsorships also are available, starting at $1,500 and going up to $10,000.

About 400 people attended the 2018 Taste of Birmingham, and the event raised about $80,000 for the choir, Peterson said.

The Birmingham Boys Choir has 160 young men ages 8 to 18. The organization helps the boys learn and grow musically, teaching music theory, musical performance, technique and collaboration. The boys also are taught life skills needed to be successful, such as discipline, control, self-esteem and cognitive skills.

Money raised from Taste of Birmingham will help purchase music, choir robes, scholarships, music theory materials and teaching supplies and help offset concert expenses.

For more information, call 767-9219.