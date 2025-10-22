Boo! Bash returns Oct. 30 for spooky family fun at Homewood Library

Homewood Public Library will host its annual Boo! Bash on Thursday, Oct. 30, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The event is free and open to children ages 0-12 and their families.

Described as a “homecoming dance for families,” the event invites guests to wear their spookiest or most creative costumes and enjoy an evening of music, dancing and Halloween-themed fun in the library’s large auditorium.

Highlights include the crowning of a Scream Queen and King, along with themed snacks and festive punch. No registration is required.

The library is located at 1721 Oxmoor Road in Homewood.

For more information, visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.