Applications for three board vacancies to close today

The applications for a three board vacancies will close today at 4:30 p.m.

The Park Board has one Ward 1 vacancy that closes today. This is a volunteer administrative board for Homewood's park systems. According to the Homewood Parks and Recreation website, the board's programming includes camps for children, art, drama, dance, senior travel, personal training, youth and adult athletics, city-wide special events and more. The board meets the first Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Homewood Community Center.

The Library Board has one Ward 4 vacancy that closes today. The Library Board has been a major driver in the plans to construct a new addition to the library. The Library Board consists of five members, each living in and representing one of the five city wards, and they establish policies relating to employees and operations.

The Board of Education has one Ward 5 vacancy that closes today. The board meets every third Tuesday of the month. According to the Homewood City Schools website, board members must be residents of the City of Homewood, but they may not occupy a seat on the Homewood City Council nor be an employee of the school system.

Other at-large vacancies also have applications that will close within a month:

Seven vacancies on the Board of Adjustments & Appeals (application deadline is May 11)

One Ward 1 vacancy and one Ward 4 vacancy on the Historical Preservation Board (application deadline is June 1)

To apply, send your resume along with a cover letter via email to melody.salter@homewoodal.org.

You can also mail your application to 2850 19th St. S., Homewood, AL 35209.

Call the city clerk’s office at 205-332-6108 for other submission options.

All applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on the day the position is due to close.